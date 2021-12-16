Abrams

ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND has announced KEITH ABRAMS as the new Content Director, overseeing Programming for FM News KXL, KUFO (FREEDOM 970), and KXTG (750 THE GAME)/PORTLAND. He will report to Portland OM, GENE SANDBLOM.

ABRAMS brings to ALPHA MEDIA nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the radio industry. In his previous SVPP/Programming and Brand Coordinator roles at iHEARTMEDIA, ABRAMS oversaw the Programming, Promotion/Marketing, Digital, and Production operations for the CLEVELAND cluster, including regional news/TOTAL TRAFFIC systems and flagship operations for the CLEVELAND INDIANS and CLEVELAND CAVALIERS. Prior to that, ABRAMS oversaw Programming Operations for CBS RADIO in DENVER and was the Corporate VP of Classic Hits programming at 10 additional CBS stations in LOS ANGELES, DALLAS, PHILADELPHIA, BOSTON, DETROIT, PHOENIX, PORTLAND, TAMPA, CINCINNATI, AND FRESNO. ABRAMS' career track also included local programming in SALT LAKE CITY, SEATTLE, CHARLOTTE, and MEMPHIS.

SANDBLOOM said, “Celebrating its 95th year, KXL is one of the best performing local news radio stations in the country, with one of the smartest and highly motivated news teams anywhere. After an exhaustive search, we are very happy to welcome KEITH ABRAMS to lead our ALPHA MEDIA News/Talk stations in PORTLAND. His knowledge and lifelong commitment to great news is most welcome, as is his extensive format experience and love for sports, which will be a great addition to our team at 750 THE GAME.”

ABRAMS added, "Excited does not begin to describe how we feel about working for ALPHA MEDIA in PORTLAND! I want to thank BOB PROFFITT, PHIL BECKER, LISA DECKER, and GENE SANDBLOOM for the opportunity!"

