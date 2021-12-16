Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022

ABC has announced the L.A. party performers for DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022. The list includes AJR and DAISY THE GREAT, AVRIL LAVIGNE and TRAVIS BARKER, BIG BOI and SLEEPY BROWN, DON OMAR, FRENCH MONTANA, MACKLEMORE with RYAN LEWIS and WINDSER, MAE MULLER, MÅNESKIN, MASKED WOLF, ONEREPUBLIC, POLO G and WALKER HAYES.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of AMERICA’s go-to annual NEW YEAR’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. It will air live DECEMBER 31st at 8p (ET)/(PT) on ABC.

Click here for more.

« see more Net News