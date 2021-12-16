Launching Weekly Podcast With Acast

ACAST is set to launch an original podcast series hosted by JOHN KASICH and JORDAN KLEPPER called Kasich & Klepper. Produced by TREEFORT MEDIA, the weekly talk show will premiere in early 2022 on all podcast platforms.

KASICH, former GOVERNOR of OHIO and a presidential candidate during the 2016 GOP primary, and KLEPPER, a liberal comedian best known for his work on THE DAILY SHOW, come from different areas on the political spectrum and often disagree. But on KASICH & KLEPPER, the two will share interests and seek common ground on a host of topics, all with an entertaining rapport and a flurry of jokes at each other’s expense.

Going beyond politics alone, the pair are said to dive into conversations about fatherhood, music, mental health, pop culture, society, and more. They’re joined by high-profile guests to maneuver through modern life’s big questions and explore perspectives different from their own. Together, KASICH and KLEPPER aim to demonstrate the power of mutual understanding in a polarized world.

KASICH said, “If you’re looking for more political talk, this podcast may not be for you. Instead, this series will unleash discussions on life and pop culture with some of the most interesting voices across our nation. Our goal is to provide a unique perspective on important issues facing us all — and because we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we’ll give listeners something to think about and perhaps laugh about.”

KLEPPER added, “In these fractured times it takes a herculean effort — or a podcast — to get contrasting viewpoints to engage. Although GOVERNOR KASICH may have differing political beliefs and is 300 years older than I am, I look forward to finding that elusive common ground that has been deemed extinct by modern historians. In addition, I can't wait to talk with some inspiring guests, who will hopefully challenge our assumptions and ultimately confirm that of the two hosts, I'm the superior interviewer.”





