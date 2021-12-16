Tampa Toy Drive

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 Rhythmic WLLD (WILD 94.1)/TAMPA Freak Show Personality and PD ORLANDO DAVIS' 10th Annual TOY DRIVE TOWER event to benefit the CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK collected 658 bikes, $81,219 in gift card donations, and four pods filled with toys.

Said DAVIS, “This year marks yet another amazing turnout for this year’s TOY DRIVE. WILD is proud to continue to help the incredible kids and families of the CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. With our 10th year upon us, listeners have now made this drive a welcomed part of their holiday routine, which is something I love to see!”

