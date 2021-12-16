Double Elvis: Your New Alt-Weekly Podcast

DOUBLE ELVIS, the audio-first media company behind hit podcasts DISGRACELAND, BADLANDS, 27 CLUB and more, will launch a new local audio network, LUST FOR LIVE. consisting of distinct podcasts, live audio, video and voice-enabled micro content for different cities, announcing upcoming live events and introducing them to national and local acts through a mix of interviews, performances and curated recommendations.

LUST FOR LIVE will launch its first podcast in BOSTON in FEBRUARY 2022, with additional cities like NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES launching later in the year.

Each LUST FOR LIVE episode will chronicle a detailed rundown of upcoming event highlights and walk listeners through their city's creative landscape with interviews from visiting national acts and local artists, exclusive live performances, arts and culture news, as well as syndicated content from other DOUBLE ELVIS productions.

DOUBLE ELVIS co-founder and DISGRACELAND creator/host JAKE BRENNAN commented, “Before digital completely disrupted print, my key to the city was the now mostly defunct ‘alt-weekly’. In my town of BOSTON, the BOSTON PHOENIX. Every week it told me which bands were rolling through town that I had to hear, what movies to see, which records were coming out that week. Every city had their version of the PHOENIX. Those solutions are either dead or don’t fit into our newly digitized attention spans. Through the power of audio, we are going to solve this problem.”

Added co-founder BRADY SADLER, “At DOUBLE ELVIS, we value music and storytelling as tools to entertain and propel creativity itself. LUST FOR LIVE will help us take this even further, by clearly and succinctly communicating information to listeners about events in their cities. As the trend of local marketing within audio grows, LUST FOR LIVE will allow DOUBLE ELVIS and our trusted local creators to grow with it, enabling us to deliver valuable impressions to brand partners.”





