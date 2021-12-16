Dates announced

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has revealed that its 30th annual TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has been set for TUESDAY, MARCH 29th through SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd in popular venues throughout NASHVILLE, to be announced at a later date. Each venue will host two shows per night.

The lineup is set to be released on TUESDAY, MARCH 1st at 10a (CT), and tickets will become available for purchase that same day.

