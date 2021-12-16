Giving Away Money

REACH MEDIA'S "THE MORNING HUSTLE" is presenting a THOUSAND DOLLAR CA$H GRAB game where listeners will have the chance to win $1,000 a day.

Last month, "THE MORNING HUSTLE" debuted its new game feature with its CA$H GRAB, with, listeners encouraged to sign up or register online at TheMorningHustle.com to play the game.

When called, listeners have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions and claim the jackpot.

Said REACH MEDIA VP Programming COLBY COLB, “The listener excitement and passion for this new feature on the MORNING HUSTLE has been phenomenal. We are excited to continue the steady growth of this morning show for all of our affiliates. Over the past six weeks, on-air personalities HEADKRACK, ANGIE ANGE and LORE'L have blessed listeners with almost $50,000.

Included in the list of big money winners are BENJAMIN BROWN of PETERSBURG, VA (who won $21,000), and SHUNDRE REID of ATLANTA, GA (who won $23,000).

