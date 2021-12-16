WYUU Raises More than $147k

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Spanish WYUU (92.5 MAXIMA)/TAMPA BAY recently raised $147,380 during the 12th annual ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL RADIOTHON, "PROMESA Y ESPERANZA." This year’s total surpassed 2020 by $10,000.

Commented station PD NIO FERNANDEZ, “The world, as we know it, is full of challenges, yet sometimes, with the noise of constant headlines and news bombardment, we lose track of what real problems look like. A child battling cancer and his or her family gripping to hope allows stations like ours to field that call and do so proudly.”





