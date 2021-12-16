Big Mama's Bike Drive Benefits Toys For Tots

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FORT MYERS, FL, collected 1,150 new bikes and $6,500 to benefit the MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION of LEE COUNTY during morning show host BIG MAMA's BIKE DRIVE.

The station broadcast live on location, encouraging listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

Commented BEASLEY MUSIC GROUP morning show host BIG MAMA, “It takes events and moments like this to take the values and principals we all share and bring us together. We are truly one community looking out for one another.”

