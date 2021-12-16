Gina Abatangelo

REPUBLIC RECORDS has advanced GINA ABATANGELO to VP/Brand Partnerships, it was announced by EVP/Brand Partnerships KERRI MACKAR.

ABATANGELO will continue to secure and execute a wide range of brand deals for roster artists and lead key experiential activations. She most recently served as Sr. Director/Brand Partnerships, facilitating impactful collaborations such as POSTMATES (KID CUDI, THE WEEKND), JAMES BLAKE and CADILLAC, YSL BEAUTY (JULIA MICHAELS, KIANA LEDE), KIM PETRAS and MINI COOPER and LIL TECCA and XBOX for "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

During her time at REPUBLIC, ABATANGELO has significantly increased music video product placement deals – securing integrations with brands such as FRITO-LAY, GOOGLE ASSISTANT, BEATS, OMEGA, LEVI'S, URBAN OUTFITTERS, APEROL, CHIME BAKING APP, VESPA and more. She also managed strategic development and execution of label events around the GRAMYS, MTV VMAs, and COACHELLA, as well as artist-driven activations including LIL WAYNE’s "Funeral" album release in partnership with AMAZON MUSIC during SUPER BOWL weekend.

Said MACKAR about the promotion, “GINA has played an integral role in transforming REPUBLIC’s brand partnerships team, taking our collaborations and events to the next level through natural leadership, resourceful innovation, and meticulous execution. Her dedication and commitment to connecting our talent with unique opportunities and developing ideas with thought and precision have earned her the trust of our artists and brand partners, as well as our colleagues. I’ve had the honor of watching GINA’s career grow from our time together at ROLLING STONE through the last four years at REPUBLIC and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new role.”

Added ABATANGELO, “As a team, we’re constantly pushing ourselves to figure out how we can elevate our artists and REPUBLIC as a brand. I’ve learned so much from KERRI from both a professional and personal perspective. She’s given me amazing latitude for creativity in this role. At the end of the day, artists entrust us with their brands, and it is not only our job to protect and find partners to complement them, but to propel them as far as possible.”

Prior to joining the REPUBLIC team in 2017, ABATANGELO spent five years at ROLLING STONE in marketing. The NEW YORK native is a graduate of BOSTON UNIVERSITY and serves on the REPUBLIC RECORDS ACTION COMMITTEE (R2AC). She was recently recognized with the AWARD OF EXCELLENCE for her work with R2AC.

