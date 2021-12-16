TuneCore x Utopia Music: Helping Creators

Indie DIY digital music distributor TUNECORE has partnered with UTOPIA MUSIC and LYRIC FINANCIAL to modernize funding opportunities for independent artists through their program, TUNECORE DIRECT ADVANCE. The SWEDEN-based UTOPIA recently expanded into the U.S. market with its acquisition of NASHVILLE-based LYRIC FINANCIAL, one of the U.S. music industry’s leading financial services companies.

TUNECORE has worked with LYRIC FINANCIAL since 2016, and in that time, has provided thousands of artists with close to $30 million in accelerated royalty payments. This year alone, TUNECORE artists were given access to more than $7 million in accelerated royalty payments. The new agreement with UTOPIA MUSIC will allow TUNECORE DIRECT ADVANCE to continue funding artists’ upcoming projects, while introducing innovative funding initiatives specifically designed with indie artists in mind.

Commented TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON, “We recognize that independent artists are often self-financed, and many can use financial support in order to continue moving forward in their careers. By bringing in UTOPIA’s streamlined financial services support, TUNECORE expands our suite of artist services to more holistically benefit creators at all stages of their musical journeys.”

UTOPIA MUSIC CEO MARKKU MAKELAINEN added, “At UTOPIA, we believe in Fair Pay for Every Play, and we believe that every creator deserves best-in-class service that will allow them to succeed. Through our new Financial Services unit and our partnership with TUNECORE, we can help faster royalty payments by using consumption analytics collected from our more than 33 billion data points. This means more and quicker access to financing for independent creators.”

NASHVILLE-based hip-hop TUNECORE artist JELLY ROLL, who received his first RIAA gold record this year, recalls receiving his first TUNECORE DIRECT ADVANCE back in 2016, “Honestly I wasn’t sure what the catch was and investigated a little further and it was truly mind-blowing.”

Said N.Y.-based rapper and DIRECT ADVANCE recipient I.AM.TRU.STARR, “As artists, we are always trying to balance our present life with our future life. Sometimes they don’t always line up, but we press through and do what we gotta do because we believe in what we’re doing: our art.”

