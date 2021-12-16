A $100k Check For Christmas

INNER BANKS MEDIA GREENVILLE, NC, Talk WRHT and WTIB, as well as Adult Hits WNBU conducted two radiothons to raise funds for kids for CHRISTMAS, which were turned over to the SALVATION ARMY of PITT and CARTERET COUNTY to aid their efforts in serving families by helping them buy toys and gifts for CHRISTMAS.

Listeners brought money and new toys all day during the broadcasts. Even U.S. OPEN winner and PGA HALL OF FAME inductee CURTIS STRANGE was on hand to support the event along with other local celebrities, such as ECU football coach MIKE HOUSTON.

The cluster raised over $101,000 for the SALVATION ARMY’s OPERATION SANTA CLAUS.

Said INNER BANKS MEDIA President and host of "Talk Of The Town," “We didn’t know what to expect but we were absolutely blown away at the response. It is obvious that people want to step in and help others who are less fortunate at this time of year. It’s an honor to serve the communities our stations cover like this. The generosity of EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA never ceases to amaze me."

