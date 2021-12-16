Edison Research: Webinar, Infinite Dial Live

EDISON RESEARCH announces its Top Ten Findings For 2021, during a webinar on MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th, at 2p (ET), with SVP TOM WEBSTER and Director Of Research LAURA IVEY, including analytics this year, from election day exit polls across the U.S., to custom studies, along with ongoing audio, radio, and podcast research. Register here to attend.

In addition, EDISON RESEARCH will debut the latest INFINITE DIAL report in a live, on stage event. INFINITE DIAL 2022 will offer the latest look at the audience for podcasts, streaming audio, social media and more on stage live at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS next MARCH.

