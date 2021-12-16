Big Radio Comes Through

BIG RADIO JANESVILLE, WI stations News/Talk/Sports WCLO-A, Rock WWHG, Country WJVL, Classic Country WGEZ and Adult Hits WBEL (THE BEAT) concluded their annual holiday charity fundraising events with very positive results. The events included an online auction of items donated by local businesses, and a 12-hour “KIDS HELPING KIDS” donation drive. Both events combined to raise more than $7,900 in cash, plus a truckload of toys, food and other items. All proceeds from the events will be split between E.C.H.O. and the ROCK COUNTY SALVATION ARMY.

This year’s “BIG RADIO 12-HOUR AUCTION” event raised over $5,600 for the charities. Some of the donated items included tools, lawn and garden equipment, automobile tires and service, toys, a chartered flight around JANESVILLE, gift certificates and more.

Commented BIG RADIO's TIM BREMEL, “This online charity auction has increased the number of dollars we’ve been able to raise for the charities nearly threefold and we are very pleased with the results. It was a lot of fun for both the participants and the sponsors. Planning has already begun to find ways to increase the donations with next year’s event.”

The annual event raised over $1,600 in cash donations this year plus a truck load of toys, food, and other necessities to help brighten the holidays of some area residents in need.

Added BIG RADIO station owner and GM BEN THOMPSON, “We are very thankful to all of our sponsor partners for making it possible for BIG RADIO to help give back to our community. We are especially grateful to all the folks who came out and contributed donations and participated in the auction. It’s a real testament to the generosity of our listeners when you see people coming out in bad weather and during difficult times to give. They really came through again this year and we can’t thank them enough.”

