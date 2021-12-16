96.5 The Walleye

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock KBYZ/BISMARCK, ND, has a new identity. “96.5 THE WALLEYE” with a Classic Rock playlist that features the likes of AEROSMITH, LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, PEARL JAM, RUSH and FOO FIGHTERS.

Commented TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BISMARCK Market President LISA ARTH, “We are excited to bring the surrounding area a radio station whose name resonates with everyone. So catch our DJ’s on 96.5 THE WALLEYE."

Added TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Director Of Content RICK ACKER, “We asked our listeners what they want, and when we had reeled in their responses, it was as clear as a mountain stream: A Classic Rock station that really rocks. In response we custom-built a radio station with a name that reflects the passion of the are, THE WALLEYE. One listen and you'll be hooked. Drop us a line and let us know what you think at 965thewalleye.com. And of course, we are streaming! Download our station app now on your smartphone.”

