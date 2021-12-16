Cane & Cory: Out At Audacy Stations (Photo: Audacy)

"The CANE & COREY Show" has been dropped from AUDACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK and Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO for breach of contract. The duo were also heard on WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT and WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI. Other stations that carried them in BALTIMORE and BUFFALO both flipped formats this year.

The duo claimed they were let go for uploading a podcast including the duo and producer JAI to APPLE and SPOTIFY last night. The show had been previously suspended for two weeks for airing a curse word and lying to management to cover it up. Neither intended to obey AUDACY's vaccine mandate, either.

CANE joined WNYL in JULY 2018 after previously hosting nights at Hot AC WNEW. He previously hosted nights and afternoons at the station during its “K-ROCK” heyday along with LEE "CRAZIE CABBIE" MROSZAK. PETERSON also has worked at VH1, multiple outlets in the MINNEAPOLIS market and WNEW from 2014-2108 with stints in mornings, afternoons, and nights.

COREY B joined WNYL at the end of 2018 as afternoon host. He previously hosted nights at Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO and WEZB (B97)/NEW ORLEANS after starting his career as a part-timer at WFLZ TAMPA.

