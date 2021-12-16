Up On Game Presents Debuts Today

FOX SPORTS RADIO’s LAVAR ARRINGTON – co-host of the network’s weekday morning program "Two Pros And A Cup Of Joe" with BRADY QUINN and JONAS KNOX, and co-host of the nationally-syndicated weekend program/podcast "Up On Game With TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH and PLAXICO BURRESS" announced the launch of the "Up On Game Presents" podcast, beginning TODAY on iHEARTRADIO and wherever podcasts are heard.

Produced in partnership with FOX SPORTS RADIO, "Up On Game Presents" is an extension of the network’s popular "Up On Game" program. This new podcast will feature a diverse lineup of shows featuring entertaining and authentic personalities with unique perspectives and opinions driven by sports and pop culture.

Said ARRINGTON, “I’m super excited to kick off 'Up On Game Presents' with this entertaining and engaging lineup of wide-ranging personalities and shows. I’m so proud of what we’re accomplishing with the FOX SPORTS RADIO and iHEARTRADIO team, and I’m confident listeners will love what they hear!”

« see more Net News