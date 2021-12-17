Todd Stach

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor and BEYOND (615) Coach/Consultant TODD STACH shares a very purposeful idea for you to consider over the holiday break.



"If the past two years have felt like an excruciating marathon that you never trained for or even wanted to race, well, I understand. If when you look in the mirror, you see new wrinkles, pounds, and a few more gray hairs, well, I can relate. If you’re working from home trying to write this and the house behind you is getting a new roof and all you hear is constant pounding, well, I TOTALLY GET IT! Aside from the stressful world outside of work, radio itself is full of deadlines, pressure, projects, and customer service. If you feel drained, you’re not alone."



Read more about how to give yourself the gift of time here.

