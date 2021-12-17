KISS 95-7 & KC101 'Cares For Kids'

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 sister stations WKSS (KISS 95-7)/HARTFORD and WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN raised over $60k with their "Cares For Kids" Radiothon. The event benefits CONNECTICUT CHILDREN’S Hospital and took place THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16th at CONNECTICUT CHILDREN’s in HARTFORD.

The "Cares for Kids" Radiothon featured KISS 95-7 on-air personalities COURTNEY and WALMART JEFF alongside KERRY COLLINS and JOEY BROOKS, and KC101’s ADAM RIVERS, who interviewed children receiving treatment and their families, doctors and experts throughout the day.

Pres./CONNECTICUT CHILDREN’s Foundation DAVID KINAHAN said, “We focus on kids every day at CONNECTICUT CHILDREN’s. And with today’s radiothon, our amazing friends at iHEARTMEDIA rallied the entire community to support the children and families we care for all year long. From the bottom of our hearts, and on behalf of the tens of thousands of children we’ll care for in the coming year, thank you.”

iHEARTMEDIA VP/Marketing, HARTFORD & NEW HAVEN, VANESSA WOJTUSIAK, added, “The passion of CONNECTICUT CHILDREN’s doctors, nurses and staff echoes through the stories that patients and families shared with us on-air on both KISS 95-7 and KC101. We’re proud to support such an incredible organization - one that is beyond just a hospital but a center that focuses on caring for families across CONNECTICUT – with our day-long radiothon broadcast on two of our radio stations in the state. Thank you to our listeners for supporting this cause and helping make a difference in children’s lives in the state.”

