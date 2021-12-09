Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that all ten tragic deaths at TRAVIS SCOTT's ATROWORLD Fest in HOUSTON last NOVEMBER have been ruled accidental by "Compression Asphyxia." One of the victims also suffered cause of death from "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol."

According to the NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE, compression asphyxia is when "the respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body. It is usually due to external force compressing the trunk due to heavy weight on the chest/abdomen and is associated with internal injuries."

Several sources have reported hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the performer and others involved in the festival since the accident. Last week, SCOTT publicly spoke out for the first time since the fatal incident occurred, claiming he was not aware that any of his fans were injured while he was performing.

SCOTT told CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD in an interview (NET NEWS 12/9), "It wasn't until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

The rapper also denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was playing, expressing, "Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Click here to read more.





« see more Net News