Eilert (Photo: Jonathan Sommer)

SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted MARIA EILERT from Publicity Asst. to Jr. Account Exec. in its NASHVILLE office.

EILERT joined the SHORE FIRE team as an intern in JANUARY of 2020, and was hired as a Publicity Asst. in NOVEMBER of 2020 after graduating from BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE. Before her internship at SHORE FIRE, she held internships at WARNER RECORDS, KANSAS CITY's KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS and worked on the Presidential Debate Media team.

“MARIA joined our team as an intern, only working in an office with us for a few short weeks before the pandemic shut down," said SHORE FIRE MEDIA Sr. Account Exec. ANDREA EVENSON. "Despite the distance, her thoughtfulness, enthusiasm and mind for publicity have made her instrumental on our team. MARIA has grown tremendously as a publicist, and we are all thrilled to see her take on this new role.”

