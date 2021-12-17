Jared Halpern New Chairman

FOX NEWS RADIO’s JARED HALPERN has been elected chairman of the RADIO AND TELEVISION CORRESPONDENTS’ ASSOCIATION (RTCA). He will begin serving a two-year term on the committee at the start of the new year, where he will be the Vice Chairman in 2022 and the Chairman in 2023.

HALPERN topped C-SPAN’s PAUL BROWN in the vote 72-64. HALPERN, who covers CONGRESS for FOX NEWS RADIO, has been a member of the RTCA since 2010.

For the past two years, JARED has served on the RTCA Executive Committee as Treasurer. During the course of his two-year term, the Committee has advocated and advanced press freedom and access during an unprecedented time for our organization, ensuring a vibrant and active press corps during a global pandemic, two impeachment trials and the attack on JANUARY 6th.

