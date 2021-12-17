(Photo: Andrew Eccles)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's BRETT ELDREDGE has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed two shows as a result. He took to his INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (12/16) to let fans know, saying in a video, “Today has been a really rough day. I was about to go to the airport to fly to CHICAGO and play my favorite show, the 'Glow' show ... I’ve been feeling like I was having a cold, just wanted to check to make sure it wasn’t COVID or somethin’ ... Unfortunately, turns out I have COVID, which really sucks.” ELDREDGE was scheduled for CHICAGO shows TONIGHT (12/17) and TOMORROW (12/18).





The ILLINOIS native, did have some good news after the postponement of the CHICAGO dates, saying, "I found out DECEMBER 29th and 30th we can still do these shows ... Hopefully you can still come out. Stay well, I love you." Fellow Country stars including BROTHERS OSBORNE and MORGAN EVANS posted get well messages on his INSTAGRAM in response to the news.

Those that cannot make the rescheduled CHICAGO dates can receive a ticket refund. See his 2022 scheduled tour dates here.

« see more Net News