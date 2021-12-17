Raising Money For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1)/HOUSTON raised over $335,000 for the Fifth Annual SUNNY 99.1 ST. JUDE RADIOTHON to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. In addition, on MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON hosted the ST. JUDE HOUSTON GOLF CLASSIC at THE GOLF CLUB OF HOUSTON. The event was led by iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON Pres. EDDIE MARTINY, with the help of on-air personalities MICHAEL BERRY and DOUG PIKE. THE ST. JUDE HOUSTON GOLF CLASSIC raised over $356,000.

Since 2013, iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON has raised over $3.6 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’s RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

SVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON, MARC SHERMAN said, “Fundraisers like ours help families to never receive a bill from ST. JUDE for treatment, travel, housing or food. All a family should worry about is helping their child live. We are grateful for our donors, listeners and sponsors.”

