In Negotiations

ALL ACCESS has learned that Radio Music License Committee (“RMLC”) and Global Music Rights, LLC (“GMR”) are engaged in good faith negotiations to settle the long-running RMLC-GMR lawsuits. Although the parties have not yet reached final terms of a settlement, RMLC and GMR have agreed on preliminary terms for a settlement, subject to certain details that remain to be worked out. It's reported both parties are optimistic that final settlement terms will be available to share in the near future.

In order to allow RMLC and GMR to continue to work in good faith towards a final settlement, GMR has agreed to offer a 3-month extension of the current interim license, which is set to expire on December 31st, 2021. This 3-month extension will be on the same terms (including price) as the current interim license. Companies wishing to receive the 3-month extension should sign up here.

