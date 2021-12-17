'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022'

ABC has announced the performance lineups in TIMES SQUARE and NEW ORLEANS for DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022. This year marks the 50th anniversary of AMERICA’s go-to annual NEW YEAR’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. The celebration will air live December 31st at 8p (ET)/(PT) on ABC.

Performances in TIMES SQUARE will include ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE LL COOL J WITH CHLÖE, JOURNEY, AND KAROL G. And NEW ORLEANS co-host BILLY PORTER will perform his new single with a sneak peak of a future classic on the riverboat LOUIS ARMSTRONG on the MISSISSIPPI RIVER in the historic FRENCH QUARTER.

Today's announcement comes after the LA lineup release, which includes AVRIL LAVIGNE with TRAVIS BARKER, WALKER HAYES, MANESKIN and more (NET NEWS 12/16). For more information on the broadcast, click here.





