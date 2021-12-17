After two and a half years, PAT O'NEILL has resigned as PD/Morning Host at MBC GRAND BROADCASTING Classic Hits KKVT/GRAND JUNCTION, CO. He will remain at the station building "100 Hours of Christmas" one more time before signing off on WEDENSDAY 12/22.

O'NEILL said, "My wife and I are returning to my hometown of MADISON, WISCONSIN in JANUARY. I've done mornings for 38 straight years, no plans to do radio, but I will talk over song intros in the car out of habit."

Reach out to Pat: patoradio1975@gmail.com

