Pat O'Neill Steps Down As PD/Morning Host At KKVT/Grand Junction
by Charese Frugé
December 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
After two and a half years, PAT O'NEILL has resigned as PD/Morning Host at MBC GRAND BROADCASTING Classic Hits KKVT/GRAND JUNCTION, CO. He will remain at the station building "100 Hours of Christmas" one more time before signing off on WEDENSDAY 12/22.
O'NEILL said, "My wife and I are returning to my hometown of MADISON, WISCONSIN in JANUARY. I've done mornings for 38 straight years, no plans to do radio, but I will talk over song intros in the car out of habit."
Reach out to Pat: patoradio1975@gmail.com