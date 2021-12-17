WAZZ's Paul Johnson

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKML and AC WAZZ (SUNNY 94.3)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, raised a market record-breaking $208,751 during the 35th annual 2021 ST. JUDE COUNTRY CARES EVENT.

CHASE and SARAH kicked things off WEDNESDAY morning (12/15) on WKML, followed by MINDA LOU and GUNNER JACKSON. In addition, WAZZ personality PAUL JOHNSON remained on the air throughout the two-day radiothon.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Regional Ops Mgr. TEE GENTRY commented, "Our team showed just how much they care for these amazing children and families this year, and I couldn't be prouder of them. The mission of ST. JUDE is near and dear to all our hearts, and it's an honor to be able to give a record amount on behalf of our amazing listening family."





