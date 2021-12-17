Join Them In Vegas At CES

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES offers 10 reasons to join their guided tour at CES in LAS VEGAS, JANUARY 5th through 8th.

1. Almost every major car company (and many you’ve never heard of before) showcasing new dashboard entertainment systems as well as amazing concept vehicles

2. Where else can you see a 50-foot curved TV screen?

3. Digital toilets (don’t ask)

4. Robots that talk to you, clean your house, and keep your kids company

5. Five years ago, it was self-driving cars; this year, we are going to check out a car that flies (but does it have a radio?)

6. The ability to talk to 1,000 inventors from around the world, sharing their vision and passion for their products at the incredible EUREKA PARK

7. A chance to see the all-new WEST HALL, a world-class exhibit space the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER just opened.

8. A place where there’s innovation in the air – a chance to spend time with brilliant people excited about “what next”

9. The ongoing war between AMAZON and GOOGLE to see who has the best exhibits – and the best technology

10. And the most important reason to go, thanks to our radio friend, JERRY LEE: “You don’t want to miss the future”



If you’re interested in joining us and other broadcasters on our CES tour in JANUARY, you can find details and pricing here:

