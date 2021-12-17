Acosta

Radio veteran CHIO ACOSTA, morning co-host of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH's CHIO AND KIRA IN THE MORNING show, shared on air this morning (12/17) that he is retiring from radio after 37 years, effective immediately. He joined WOKQ in MARCH of 2019, and departs the station after almost three years (NET NEWS 3/25/2019).

Co-host KIRA LEW remains at the station, and will continue to host the morning show. The station is searching for a new morning co-host, and its application can be found here.

The station's website reports that ACOSTA is retiring to be closer to his family, and has plans to relocate to NEW JERSEY. Before his time with WOKQ, he did mornings at iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX/PHILADELPHIA.

