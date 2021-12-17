'Tales Of Christmas' Returns

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's KSL PODCASTS has launched "Tales Of CHRISTMAS" -- featuring episodes of original and classic holiday stories. Each episode was performed and produced by BONNEVILLE radio stations as a nod to old-time radio. The shows were also broadcast over the air.

Said KSL PODCASTS Director SHERYL WORSLEY, “We wanted to do something special during the pandemic because we knew people needed the extra holiday cheer."

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Talk KIRO/TACOMA, WA producer FELIKS BANEL got the idea to start doing CHRISTMAS shows when he worked with the late JIM FRENCH, the host of radio dramas in SEATTLE going back to the '60s and, mystery shows on KIRO in the '90s. “

Added BANEL, "JIM gave me a copy of one of his old scripts 30 years ago, and that was what I consulted when I wrote my first script in 2000 when I was deputy director of SEATTLE’s history museum. It made sense to bring the CHRISTMAS show back to KIRO where it all began for me —it really felt like coming home, as corny as that sounds — and it’s become a wonderful tradition.”

The "Tales Of CHRISTMAS" podcast series includes three shows produced and performed by KIRO: "A Very KIRO CHRISTMAS," "Goodbye, CHRISTMAS," and "A CHRISTMAS Carol."

