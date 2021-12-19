Alaina, left. and Yearwood (Photo: Schmidt Relations)

During her performance on THE GRAND OLD OPRY on SATURDAY night (12/18) MERCURY NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA received a surprise invitation to join the venerable institution. OPRY member TRISHA YEARWOOD extended the invitation to her friend onstage. Watch the moment here.

ALAINA made her OPRY debut in 2011, just a week after being named runner-up on Season 10 of AMERICAN IDOL. Earlier this fall, she made her 50th OPRY appearance.

YEARWOOD told the young star, “I have the honor of asking you on behalf of the GRAND OLE OPRY if you will please accept our invitation of becoming our newest member.”

An emotional ALAINA fell to her knees and, after catching her breath, replied, “Yes! I did not expect this. You are my hero. I could not have picked a more perfect person to ask me.”

“You are the real deal,” YEARWOOD added. “You’ve played over 50 times. It’s obvious what this means to you. This is a very special club to be in, so you have to understand what the OPRY means to be asked. It’s such an honor. Country music is in good hands with you. Soak up every second!”

Both of ALAINA’s parents were in the audience for the surprise.

ALAINA will be formally inducted into the OPRY on an early 2022 date to be announced soon.

“LAUREN has been visiting us for 10 years, yet she still brings youthful exuberance and excitement with her every single time she plays the OPRY,” said VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “We are thrilled that her name will be added to the OPRY member roster next year.”

