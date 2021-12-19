'Bender's One Big Give'

IHEARTMEDIA Adults Hits KJR-F (97.5 THE JETS)/SEATTLE and AC WASH/WASHINGTON , DC, recently completed successful fund-raising efforts for CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS in their cities.

KJR's19th annual “BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE,” a 13-hour radiothon featuring stories of hope and resilience from SEATTLE CHILDREN's patients, families, supporters and hospital staff, raised over $379,000 to benefit the hospitall, whose mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible.

The fundraiser took place last THURSDAY (12/16/), featuring on-air personalities "JODI and BENDER in the Morning," who hosted the all-day broadcast. Over the last 19 years, BENDER has raised over $17.1 million to benefit SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Said BENDER, "We have the greatest audience in the world. While we are still in the middle of the pandemic and surrounded by financial uncertainty, our listeners came through again - 19 radiothons and they still amaze me. We saw an increase of almost 40% over last year's locked down event in studio. It felt so good to be back in person to hear the phones ringing again. There's no better sound. This community continues to do everything it can to prop each other up and it always shows its true colors during radiothon."

In addition iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH-FM/WASHINGTON, DC, raised over $588,000 for CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL during their 97.1 WASH-FM FOR KIDS RADIOTHON last week (12/16-17).

