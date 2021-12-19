Jolana Miller

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Adult Hits WSAK (105.3 THE SHARK)/PORTSMOUTH, NH, names JOLA MILLER brand manager for the station. effective DECEMBER 6th. She will also host afternoon drive and create online content for the cluster.

Commented TOWNSQUARE NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND Market President CHRISTINE SIEKS. “We couldn’t be more excited about the energy, creativity and experience JOLAN is bringing to the market."

Added MILLER, “I’m absolutely thrilled to not only have a live, local show, but work within the branding and digital content creation ranks of such a transformational and dynamic company! TOWNSQUARE’s vigilant focus and strategic outlook of adapting and evolving with the ebbs and flows of the radio and digital landscape is inspired and invigorating. I just absolutely love radio, and am exhilarated to be part of their passion."

MILLER's radio career includes roles as PD, APD, social/digital director, and promotions director, all while being a top-rated music radio personality.





