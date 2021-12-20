Acquires Captivate

GLOBAL, the media & entertainment group, has acquired podcast hosting, analytics and monetization platform, CAPTIVATE.

CAPTIVATE is a podcast hosting company based in SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND which hosts over 14,000 podcasts and has developed a range of innovative features to help podcasters with distribution, first-party attribution and podcast promotion, helping independent podcast creators to harness, grow and monetize their audio influence.

The CAPTIVATE platform, founded by MARK ASQUITH and KIERAN MCKEEFERY, who will be staying with the business, will be integrated into GLOBAL’s audio entertainment offering GLOBAL PLAYER, and podcast creators will be able to scale up monetization opportunities with GLOBAL’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

CAPTIVATE co-founder, MARK ASQUITH, said: “Our vision for CAPTIVATE has always been clear: to proactively help independent podcast creators build their audio brand and to deliver a diverse range of monetization options for them. Joining GLOBAL allows us to continue to fulfil that vision by bringing DAX and GLOBAL PLAYER to CAPTIVATE podcasters, while also providing more opportunities for the platform to positively contribute to the future of the industry.”

CEO DAX, North America, LES HOLLANDER added, "CAPTIVATE offers a suite of creator tools including hosting and monetization options through their self-service platform, one that's highly regarded by the worldwide audio market. Combining CAPTIVATE technology with the soon-to-be -launched DAX Audio SSP in the US allows GLOBAL and DAX to offer a complete ad stack to creators and publishers with an array of options for automated monetization. Podcasters both large and emerging will be able to enjoy world-class abilities to enhance their offerings. As podcast content and advertiser demand continue to accelerate, there is a continued need for automated solutions.”





« see more Net News