Foss

AUDACY has elevated SARAH FOSS to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. As AUDACY’s first Chief Technology Officer, FOSS will spearhead the company’s efforts to innovate and differentiate its products and services via new technological capabilities. She will continue to report to RICH SCHMAELING, CFO/EVP, Strategic Initiatives.

FOSS will manage AUDACY’s key technology initiatives including: software development, ad tech, business intelligence and analytics, data solutions, and Audacy’s recently acquired live and on-demand audio streaming business, AMPERWAVE. FOSS had been serving as AUDACY’s Chief Information Officer since joining the company in 2020.

SCHMAELING said, “AUDACY continues to invest in technology to create innovative offerings for its listeners, advertisers and clients. We are excited to have SARAH leading these critical areas to drive our transformation faster and further.”

FOSS added, “AUDACY is in the enviable position that we have unique content, great platforms, and an appetite for transformative growth. I am excited that technology is seen as an accelerant and differentiator for us at AUDACY.”

