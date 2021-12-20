Crenshaw

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY announced that JOHN CRENSHAW would be joining the company at the beginning of the new year in the role of OM. CRENSHAW will oversee the programming efforts of NABCo’s COLUMBUS radio properties including, Rock WRKZ(99.7 THE BLITZ), Adult Hits WJRK (103.9 JACK FM) and AC WMNI Easy 95.1 FM / AM 920 WMNI. The announcement follows the news in OCTOBER that HAL FISH would be stepping down from his role as VP/Programming and Operations at the end of this year to assume a consulting role within the company.

CRENSHAW previously served as Director of Programming for the COLUMBUS CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART cluster from 2005 – 2012. JOHN most recently held a similar position for SAGA’s six-station cluster in CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.

NABCO CEO MATT MNICH said, “We are pleased to have JOHN. He’s a veteran programmer with a proven record of success who knows the market.”

Crenshaw added, “COLUMBUS is a fantastic community that I have proudly called home twice before. I am honored to be associated with NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING and a legacy group of stations. My thanks to MATT MNICH, HAL FISH and BRIAN DYTKO for their vote of confidence.”

