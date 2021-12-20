KABQ Monday January 3rd

iHEARTMEDIA ALBUQUERQUE announced the debut of the new FOX SPORTS 1350 AM which will take place on MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd. The station will broadcast FOX SPORTS RADIO's programming around the clock on weekdays and weekends.

FOX SPORTS 1350 AM will feature a complete lineup of live sports entertainment shows, including FOX SPORTS RADIO’s “Two Pros and a Cup of JOE with LAVAR ARRINGTON, BRADY QUINN & JONAS KNOX,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “The Doug Gottlieb Show” “Straight Outta VEGAS with R.J. BELL,” “The Odd Couple with CHRIS BROUSSARD & ROB PARKER,” “The JASON SMITH Show with MIKE HARMON” and “The BEN MALLER Show.”

Market Pres./iHEARTMEDIA ALBUQUERQUE, FARMINGTON and GALLUP, HOPE ROMERO said, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the sports talk leader back to ALBUQUERQUE. FOX SPORTS RADIO leads the industry with the biggest names and best shows.”

Below is the weekly schedule:

7 a.m. –10 a.m. ET Two Pros and a Cup of Joe

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET The Dan Patrick Show

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET The Dan Patrick Show (replay)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET The Doug Gottlieb Show

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET Straight Outta Vegas with R.J. Bell

8 p.m. – 11p.m. ET The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker

11 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

3 a.m. – 7a.m. ET The Ben Maller Show









« see more Net News