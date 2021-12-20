New Deal With YMH Studios





SIRIUSXM has signed a deal with YMH STUDIOS, the podcast network created and owned by married hosts and comedians TOM SEGURA and CHRISTINA P. The multi-year agreement combines the YMH STUDIOS staff into its subsidiary STITCHER, the TRITON-ranked #1 podcast company, where they will continue to operate YOUR MOM'S HOUSE and the rest of the network's slate of podcasts.

As part of the new relationship, YMH STUDIOS, SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER plan to work together on the development of additional content accessible across multiple platforms.

STITCHER will distribute all YMH STUDIOS content across all podcast platforms. Listeners can continue to listen and subscribe to YMH STUDIOS podcasts on STITCHER, the SXM App, PANDORA, and all major podcast listening platforms. In addition, YMH STUDIO shows are expected to be available ad-free on STITCHER PREMIUM beginning JANUARY 1st.

SEGURA said, "After over ten fantastic years of building our podcast network, this is the right next step for YMH. We can't wait to see what the future holds for our team through the support of SIRIUSXM and STITCHER, and are beaming with pride to see our network and vision continue to grow. Get ready to hear a lot more from the 'Mommies.'"

SVP/SIRIUSXM's comedy programming JACK VAUGHN said, "Collaborating with YMH STUDIOS is an incredible opportunity for sIRIUSxm comedy. We're excited to bring in and expand the 'Jeans' team, and foster the right environment to help TOM, CHRISTINA and the rest of the YMH crew continue to create even more hilarious content."

STITCHER COO DANIEL OSIT added, "Stitcher has been the home of great comedy shows since our earliest days. Now as we begin working with TOM, CHRISTINA and the entire YMH staff, we solidify our position as leaders in comedy podcasting."

