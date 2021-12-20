93.5 WTPA Classic Rocker Is Back

CUMULUS MEDIA's WPTA/HARRISBURG, PA has re-launched the heritage Classic Rock station, 93.5 WTPA, just in time for CHRISTMAS. The station flipped from its previous Country format and branding as WZCY (93 NASH FM) at 9:30A (ET) Today (12/20), and launched the next generation of 93.5 WTPA, Central PA’s Classic Rock. The station welcomed Classic Rock fans back home to 93.5 WTPA with its first cut, GUNS N’ ROSES’ “Welcome to the Jungle.” 93.5 WTPA-FM previously aired as a Classic Rock station from 1985 to 2011.

RVP/Cumulus Pennsylvania RON GIOVANNIELLO said, “It has been 10 long years since listeners have heard their favorite Classic Rock on 93.5 WTPA, and we are so excited to bring back this iconic and legendary Central PA radio station. The best classic rock on the radio is back on 93.5 WTPA, Central PA’s Classic Rock!”

PD CHRIS JAMES added, “I was at 93.5 WTPA when it signed on in 1985. I spent 27 years at the station. To be able to bring it back to life again in 2021 is a definite career highlight. VERY excited for Central PA to get one of their favorite radio stations back!"

To stream 93.5 WTPA, visit the station’s new website.

« see more Net News