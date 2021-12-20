Rare Morning Opportunity

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS’ Classic Country WSIG/Harrisonburg VA is on the hunt for a unique talent to join the morning show. A rare opportunity to work in the SHENANDOAH VALLEY. Current Co-Host KRYSTLE has taken a, “can’t say no to” opportunity that also allows her to rejoin family.

HARRISONBURG RADIO GROUP is a family-first environment that is hyper-focused on super serving its clients and community. You must love your listeners, have the ability to track one of our 5 other music stations, and eat, sleep, and breathe the country lifestyle! Join the HRG family, where it’s really like family and a company that believes in being live AND local! Send your audio and resume to OM PAUL “UNCLE PAULY” MCDANIEL @pmcdaniel@hrgradio.com. HARRISONBURG RADIO GROUP is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

