Top Biller Of 2020

Hubbard Radio's All News WTOP/WASHINGTON, DC, is once again the top billing radio station of 2020. New data has been released from the BIA Advisory Service and its $62 Million in revenue this year has made it the top biller for 4 out of the last five years.

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 KISS-FM/LOS ANGELES came in at #2 at $38.9 Million, and iHEARTMEDIA's AC WLTW/NEW YORK came in at #3 at $30.8 Million.

Here's the full list of the Top 10:

#1) HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON DC – $62 Million

#2) iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES – $38.9 Million

#3) iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW/NEW YORK – $30.8 Million

#4) COX MEDIA GROUP NEWS/TALK WSB-AM/ATLANTA – $30 Million

#5) AUDACY News/Talk WBBM-AM/CHICAGO – $29.7 Million

#6) BEASLEY Sports WBZ-FM/BOSTON – $29.6 Million

#7) iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG/LOS ANGELES – $29.35 Million

#8) iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK – $29.3 Million

#9) AUDACY NEWS/TALK WINS (1010 WINS)/NEW YORK - $28.1 Million

#10) AUDACY SPORTS WFAN/NEW YORK – $28 Million

















