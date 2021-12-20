Presents 'It's A Wonderful Life' For The Radio

THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB, with CBS RADIO NETWORK and AMERICAN HERITAGE MAGAZINE will present MARTY BUFALINI's "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Show."

The program will be available on the CLUB's website TODAY at 8p (ET) and subsequently will be available on demand.

The cast includes many voices familiar to the CLUB and to radio listeners across the country, including past President MARK HAMROCK and 2021 CLUB President LISA NICOLE MATTHEWS.



Said former CLUB President MIKE FREEDMAN, the show's executive producer, “Radio remains the most intimate of all media, allowing listeners to create the scenes in their own imagination as they hear the voices, sound effects and music.”

In addition to appearing on the CLUB's website, the program will be offered by the CBS RADIO NETWORK to its 500-plus affiliates nationwide, and will be featured on the AMERICAN HERITAGE website. Fifty stations have already signed up to air the special.

The CLUB produced the play in 2020 as part of its celebration of the centennial of radio during FREEDMAN's presidency. Due to COVID-19, that program was produced via ZOOM and premiered on the CLUB's website on NEW YEAR'S EVE. With conditions improving, this year the cast produced the program in the CLUB's BROADCAST OPERATIONS CENTER, which provided network-quality audio.

