The Matrix Resurrections: UnitedMasters Promotion

STEVE STOUTE's UNITEDMASTERS celebrated the premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" by joining forces with WARNER BROS. PICTURES to offer independent artists the chance to win $15,000 and have their original music included in the film’s promotional campaign.

The winner in the competition was rising hip-hop artist and CHARLOTTE, NC native QUANTRELLE with her song, “Back To Life,” written specially for the open call, to receive the $15,000 cash prize and be featured in "The Matrix Resurrection"s promotional campaign.

Shared QUANTRELLE, "When I first started working on this song, the intention was to create a sound that embodied the energy of the movie. Once that feeling was solidified, I got inspired to write lyrics that really speak to the film and are words any Matrix fan would understand. I was really inspired by the scene of NEO dodging bullets, which I watched during the process, and that illustrious moment felt so in sync with what I was going for, that’s when I knew we had something special."

Five runners-up were also selected to receive $1,000 each to put towards their music careers. Each track was judged by UNITEDMASTERS' professional sync team and based on encompassing "The Matrix" themes, overall creativity, production quality, lyrical content, dynamics, mood, and emotion.





