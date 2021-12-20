Tops In 2020

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has revealed their Top 10 U.S. Radio Stations in terms of ad revenue for 2020.

HUBBARD RADIO News WTOP/WASHINGTON, DC led the way with a total of $62m in revenues, topping the list followed by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES ($38.9m); iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW/NEW YORK ($30.8m); COX MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WSB/ATLANTA ($30m); AUDACY News WBBM/CHICAGO ($29.7m), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Sports/Talk WBZ/ BOSTON ($29.6m), iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG/LOS ANGELES ($29.35m), iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ/NEW YORK ($29.3m), AUDACY News WINS/NEW YORK ($28.1m) and AUDACY News/Talk/Sports WFAN/NEW YORK ($28m).

The list contains four news/talk stations, two Top 40s, two Sports/Talks, one AC and one Hot AC. IHEARTMEDIA owns four of the top earners, AUDACY three, with HUBBARD RADIO, COX MEDIA GROUP and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP represented by one apiece.

Four of the stations are in NEW YORK, two in L.A., and one apiece in WASHINGTON, D.C., ATLANTA, CHICAGO and BOSTON.

« see more Net News