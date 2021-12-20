College Radio Day Honors

The organizers of the annual WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY have announced their 2021 SPIRIT OF COLLEGE RADIO AWARDS winners.

The awards are presented by the COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION in recognition of "truly outstanding and spirited efforts" made by college radio stations on WORLD COLLEGE RADIO, which took place on OCTOBER 1st this year. The theme for this year’s WCRD event was “In Tough Times, We Thrive.”

Of the over 600 stations that participate, only ten stations are chosen. This year the following stations were selected to be recognized with this award:

KBLU (AGGIE RADIO 92.3)/LOGAN, UT (UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY)

RADIO-E/COSTA RICA (UNIVERSIDAD DE COSTA RICA)

THE REVOLUTION, REV 89/PUEBLO, CO (COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY)

UPFM/GREECE (UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS RADIO)

UST TIGER RADIO/PHILLIPPINES (UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS)

WKNC (88.1 HD-1/HD-2)/NORTH CAROLINA (NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY)-

WLMC (LANDMARK COLLEGE RADIO) (LANDMARK COLLEGE U.S.)

WMSC (90.3 FM)/MONTCLAIR, NJ (MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY)

WOLF RADIO (UNIVERSITY OF WEST GEORGIA)

WWSU (106.9 FM)/CLEVELAND (WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY)

Commenting on the winners, COLLEGE RADIO DAY founder ROB QUICKE opined, “Every day is a day to celebrate college radio, but these stations took it to the next level! These stations are to be congratulated for doing brilliant work in the most challenging of circumstances.”

