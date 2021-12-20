Cisco Cotto (Photo: LinkedIn)

CISCO COTTO has been named morning drive anchor for AUDACY News/Talk WCFS-F/WBBM-A/CHICAGO. He succeeds PAT CASSIDY, who recently announced his retirement.

Commented AUDACY CHICAGO Regional President/Market Manager RACHEL WILLIAMSON, “We are excited to welcome CISCO into morning drive. He has proven to be a true professional and teammate for the last seven years, both reporting and anchoring on WBBM. Not only does he bring a bright energy, but is a great communicator and strong journalist – the perfect combination as CHICAGOANS wake up each morning.”

Added COTTO, "PAT and FELICIA spent many years as voices CHICAGOANS trusted to wake them up with all of the most important stories to start their day. I'll work hard to maintain what they built. Thanks to RON GLEASON, GREG SOLK and RACHEL WILLIAMSON for trusting me with such an important show on this great station. I look forward to continuing to be a small part of the award-winning news team on WBBM for many years to come."

COTTO originally joined the station as a street reporter and fill-in anchor, later moving to midday anchoring and host of the WBBM noon business hour. Subsequently taking over that role is ROB HART who has been with the station since 2016, heard on the business hour and in middays. He has also regularly anchored weekend mornings and has served as a reporter for the station.

