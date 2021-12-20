Texas Children's Hospital Benefits

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON raised a total of $271,100 during its 18th annual CARES FOR KIDS/EAGLE ROCKS FOR A CURE RADIOTHON to benefit patient care, education and research at TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

During its past 18 radiothons, the station helped TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL to the tune of $12,964,639.

Commented CMG HOUSTON Regional VP/GM KEITH LAWLESS, “After 18 years and $12,639,539 raised, CMG HOUSTON couldn’t be more proud to support our community, especially at a time when it needs it most."

Added Director/Operations JOHNNY CHIANG, “We are inspired by the courage of the children and their families every year, and I’m so proud of our ongoing commitment to TEXAS CHILDREN';S HOSPITAL.Our listeners demonstrated they have the biggest hearts in the world."

« see more Net News