'Across The Country'

SHAWN PARR, host of KEY NETWORKS' syndicated Country radio show, "SHAWN PARR'S ACROSS THE COUNTRY," broadcast live from SAMBURG, TN, last FRIDAY (12/17) during the show's trip to areas hardest hit by tornadoes. He and his crew also brought more than $2,000 worth of recovery supplies and gift cards in the "PARR-V" to bring relief to people in these devastated communities, and will be returning with more.

SAMBURG lost its city hall, police station, post office and homes during the storm. Volunteers from HOUSTON, FLORIDA and ALABAMA who just wanted to help brought trucks with supplies. Nurses and staff from ARCARE set up a mobile unit the morning after the tornadoes hit, even though most of them were personally affected. The nurses and medical staff went into rescue mode and served many who needed help.

Said PARR of the experience, "We brought over $2,000 worth of essentials and gift cards in the 'PARR-V,' and will be going back in the coming weeks to help them rebuild even more."

