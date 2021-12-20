All Aboard

TONY ZAZZA, host of CUMULUS MEDIA’s regionally syndicated morning show “ZAZZA Mornings," along with ELITE AIRWAYS and the ZAZZA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION transported local families in need to a WINTER WONDERLAND through its annual JINGLE JET program. “ZAZZA Mornings” urged its listeners in MELBOURNE, FL, MOBILE, AL, and FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL, to nominate deserving families in need through an online process. Ten families were selected and participated in this year’s JINGLE JET trip to a happier holiday season.

The families embarked on their adventure last WEDNESDAY (12/8),when they were picked up by limousine and escorted to the JINGLE JET TERMINAL, where they were greeted with a red-carpet arrival, including boarding passes, SANTA hats, light-up CHRISTMAS necklaces and stuffed animal travel companions before having breakfast and writing letters to SANTA. When the plane touched down, they were welcomed by SANTA and MRS. CLAUS into a WINTER WONDERLAND, where each family found a decorated tree with presents underneath from their needs and wants list.

Said ZAZZA, "Knowing what these families have been through over the last year and seeing the smiles and the tears reminds us how delicate life is. And if even just for a day, or even a moment, they were able to escape the heartache and pain and enjoy some quality family time and make memories that will last a lifetime, that's a very good thing."

